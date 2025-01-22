Supreme Court to decide overseas voting rights case before elections

The Supreme Court has assured a decision on the overseas Pakistani voting rights case ahead of the upcoming general elections.

A constitutional bench, led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, heard the case, with Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed present in court.

Sheikh Rashid's lawyer highlighted the importance of granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. During the proceedings, Justice Jamal Mandokhail assured that the case would be resolved before the next elections, despite time constraints.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for two weeks later and adjourned the session.