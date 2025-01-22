Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Supreme Court to decide overseas voting rights case before elections

Supreme Court to decide overseas voting rights case before elections
Web Desk
4:18 PM | January 22, 2025
National

The Supreme Court has assured a decision on the overseas Pakistani voting rights case ahead of the upcoming general elections.

A constitutional bench, led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, heard the case, with Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed present in court.

Sheikh Rashid's lawyer highlighted the importance of granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. During the proceedings, Justice Jamal Mandokhail assured that the case would be resolved before the next elections, despite time constraints.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for two weeks later and adjourned the session.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1737525261.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025