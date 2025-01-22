Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI, labels 190 million pounds case as Open-and-Shut

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of facing the consequences of its own actions.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Chaudhry claimed that during its tenure, PTI led a malicious campaign against its political opponents, filing baseless cases against them. He noted that PML-N leadership ultimately emerged successful in clearing their names.

Referring to the 190 million pounds case, Chaudhry described it as an open-and-shut corruption scandal, alleging that PTI leadership was caught red-handed. He further accused PTI of engaging in massive corruption in collaboration with a property tycoon.

Chaudhry also criticized PTI for its alleged habit of misleading the public on various issues, reiterating his party’s stance on the need for transparency and accountability.