Thailand to take strict action against Pakistanis with fake documents

Thailand has announced strict measures against Pakistani travelers found using fake documents, as per new guidelines issued by the Thai Consulate in Karachi.

The consulate emphasized the need for authentic and verifiable documents, including original airline tickets and hotel bookings, for e-visa applications. Violators, including travel agents submitting forged documents, will face blacklisting and other penalties.

The move follows an incident last October when Pakistan's FIA Immigration team arrested two passengers at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for attempting to travel abroad using counterfeit visas.

Authorities reiterated the importance of adhering to legal procedures to prevent such violations.