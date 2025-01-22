The Death of a Novelist

Bapsi Sidhwa, who always wished to be recognised as a Pakistani novelist, passed away on 25 December 2024 in Houston, Texas. Born in Karachi and raised in Lahore, she was a Lahorite through and through, having lived in areas such as Mozang, Main Market Gulberg, and Munir Road Lahore Cantonment. She moved to the United States in 1983, where she taught creative writing at various universities.

Imagine a polio-stricken, self-schooled girl growing up to reach the pinnacle of novel writing, not just in Pakistan but across South Asia. Sidhwa was the first Pakistani novelist writing in English to challenge the narrative monopoly of white writers like Rudyard Kipling, who often depicted South Asian natives through a colonial lens. Her portrayal of Lahore in The Ice-Candy Man and The American Brat is far more authentic than Kipling’s depiction of the city in Kim. She introduced the world to the local flavour, idioms, and culture, placing Pakistan firmly on the global literary map.

With a style infused with authenticity and bawdy humour, Sidhwa pioneered a narrative approach that intertwined culture, politics, and history with personal experiences. She paved the way for other writers, like Sara Suleri, whose Meatless Days also merges personal and national histories, showing that one’s individual experiences can be as authentic as a country’s history.

Sidhwa authored four novels: The Bride, The Crow Eaters, The Ice-Candy Man (published in the U.S. as Cracking India), and The American Brat. She also novelised Deepa Mehta’s film Water, adding details that made the story even more compelling. In addition, she published a short story collection, Their Language of Love, and edited Lahore: City of Sin and Splendour, a compilation of essays about the city.

In an interview, Sidhwa shared that she had shown Faiz Ahmed Faiz the manuscript of her first novel, The Bride. She recalled, “He liked it very much and said I must get it published. He was the first person to encourage me to keep writing.”

Her ability to shape lived experiences into structured narratives left a lasting impression. Muneeza Shamsie, author of Hybrid Tapestries: The Development of Pakistani Literature in English, remarked, “Her own experiences were a part of her fiction. What fascinated me most was how she became a writer, writing her first two books in secret and not daring to tell anyone for a long time. Despite her earlier health challenges, it’s so remarkable…”

The Bride, Sidhwa’s first novel, established her as a writer of great merit. It is based on a true story she fictionalised: a girl brought to a tribal area by a man and married to his nephew. After enduring tribal oppression, she attempts to escape, only to be killed for honour. However, Sidhwa altered the ending, allowing Zaitoon, the protagonist, to survive. The novel is a powerful critique of patriarchy. As Sidhwa herself noted, “I thought to write a short story, and without my knowing, it became a long story.”

Her second novel, The Crow Eaters, explores the life of a Parsi family and their interactions with the ruling class. Through her depiction of characters, manners, and use of humour and irony, she added a new dimension to her art. However, the Parsi community took offence at their portrayal, and a book launch event was even cancelled due to a bomb threat. Sidhwa was disheartened, saying, “The irony is that I wrote The Crow Eaters with genuine affection for a community that can be termed an endangered species. I wanted to record something about them.”

Ice-Candy-Man is set against the backdrop of Lahore in the 1940s and depicts the horrors surrounding the Partition of 1947. The novel presents Lahore as a tangible and historical locale through the eyes of Lenny, a nine-year-old polio-stricken narrator. Lenny’s limited mobility allows her Ayah to wheel her through the city, exposing her to a world marked by politics, betrayal, and brutal violence. The story captures the collapse of trust, the absurdity of human relationships, and the shattering of human values during a time when insanity overshadowed reason.

The novel also vividly portrays the plight of fallen women. Lenny’s Ayah is abducted by a gang of thugs and ends up as a prostitute in Lahore’s Hira Mandi. Renamed Mumtaz, she gains a new identity. Lenny’s mother, a bold and courageous woman, defies societal norms to rescue Ayah, who eventually chooses to move to India. Meanwhile, Ice-Candy-Man, in pursuit of her, also crosses the border and vanishes. Bapsi Sidhwa’s works are deeply rooted in feminist consciousness, focusing on women’s struggles for survival and independence. Some of her female characters succeed, while others succumb to societal pressures.

Sidhwa leaves behind a literary legacy that continues to inspire writers and readers alike.

Dr. Shahid Imtiaz

The writer is an author.