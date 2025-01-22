Traffic police holds awareness workshop for heavy vehicle drivers

Rawalpindi - City traffic police here on Tuesday organised an awareness workshop for the heavy traffic drivers from Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and other private and public sector organisations at Race Course head office of the traffic police.

The workshop was a part of the ongoing campaign by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima to raise awareness among private and public sector drivers about the traffic rules and safety standards.

The CTO had early written a letter to WASA asking for participation of drivers of the agency in the training and awareness workshop.

The DSP Traffic Headquarters welcomed all the participating drivers in the workshop. In his opening remarks, the DSP highlighted the significance of different on road safety and training workshops. He said the purpose of these workshops was to stop road accidents and save invaluable human lives.

The traffic official further said the awareness workshops also help improve relations between traffic wardens and drivers. These workshops also raise awareness among the drivers about how to obtain licenses and reduce culture of favouritism.

The interactions with the heavy vehicle drivers help the police understand their problems and enables the law enforcers to find durable solutions, the official said.

The DSP noted that in 2024 the data showed that most of the deaths caused by traffic accidents involved heavy vehicles. Citing a World Health Organisation report, the police officer said that about 1.3 million people died in road accidents in one year and 3,700 got injured every day.

The number of total people injured in road accident remained over 50 million in last two years around the world. As many as 2 million become disable every year due to road accidents.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Benish Fatima said to minimize the road accidents and resultant deaths in 2025, the traffic police would continue to conduct awareness and training workshop for drivers of the heavy vehicles. She said the vehicles involved in road accidents would not be allowed to return on the road.

The CTO also asked the driver obtain driving licenses through proper channel and directed the in-charge licensing to properly guide the drivers seeking help. She also said that the police would take strict legal action against the drivers of heavy and public service vehicles for driving their vehicles without license. She said the legal action would also be taken against the owners of the vehicles.

Motor Vehicle Examiner, In-charge Licensing, In-charge Challan Branch, and In-charge Education Wing also spoke during the workshop.