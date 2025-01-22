Wednesday, January 22, 2025
UET awards 2 PhD degrees

Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
LAHORE  -  The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore awarded PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering to two scholars. According to a UET spokesman, Noor ul Ain completed her doctoral thesis on “Assessment of Transient Over voltages for Dynamic Lightning Protection in Smart Grids,” while Muhammad Salim Butt’s research focused on “Employing Ultraviolet Portion of the Solar Spectrum for Green Energy Generation in Terrestrial and Extraterrestrial Applications.” Both candidates successfully completed their respective research projects, contributing significantly to their fields of study.



