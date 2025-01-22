UET Peshawar moving towards ERP, SLCS

PESHAWAR - The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, a premier engineering university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is progressing rapidly toward the implementation of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Student Lifecycle Management Systems (SLCS).
A progress review meeting in this regard was held on Tuesday to assess the status and address challenges to ensure the timely and successful launch in the near future.
Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Vice-Chancellor of UET Peshawar, while chairing the meeting, said that it was an honor for UET Peshawar to be selected by the HEC for this project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and vowed to launch the initiative with full capacity. He expressed satisfaction with the completion of student and employee data and urged the concerned departments to provide the necessary data on university assets as well. He stated that this initiative is part of UET Peshawar’s vision to modernize its academic and human resource operations.
Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, project lead of ERP SLCS, gave a detailed presentation. He said that the initiative, with the financial support of the World Bank, aims to introduce ERP SLCS in 25 public sector universities across Pakistan gradually. He added that for the first phase, UET Peshawar and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University for Women (SBBUW) have been selected, while other public sector universities will be included in subsequent phases.
He said that through this program, Pakistani universities will witness a revolution in academics, research, and development, which will significantly improve the quality of education. The meeting was attended by Deans, the Registrar, and Directors of various sections.