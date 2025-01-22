UET Peshawar moving towards ERP, SLCS

PESHAWAR - The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, a premier engineering university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is progress­ing rapidly toward the implemen­tation of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Student Lifecycle Management Systems (SLCS).

A progress review meeting in this regard was held on Tuesday to assess the status and address challenges to ensure the timely and successful launch in the near future.

Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Vice-Chancel­lor of UET Peshawar, while chair­ing the meeting, said that it was an honor for UET Peshawar to be se­lected by the HEC for this project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and vowed to launch the initiative with full ca­pacity. He expressed satisfaction with the completion of student and employee data and urged the con­cerned departments to provide the necessary data on university assets as well. He stated that this initiative is part of UET Peshawar’s vision to modernize its academic and hu­man resource operations.

Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, project lead of ERP SLCS, gave a detailed presentation. He said that the in­itiative, with the financial support of the World Bank, aims to intro­duce ERP SLCS in 25 public sector universities across Pakistan grad­ually. He added that for the first phase, UET Peshawar and Sha­heed Benazir Bhutto University for Women (SBBUW) have been selected, while other public sec­tor universities will be included in subsequent phases.

He said that through this pro­gram, Pakistani universities will witness a revolution in academics, research, and development, which will significantly improve the qual­ity of education. The meeting was attended by Deans, the Registrar, and Directors of various sections.