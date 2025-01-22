UK provides Mobile Health Unit to Marie Stopes Society’s Roshni in Lahore

LAHORE - Head of the British High Commission’s Lahore Office Ben Warrington inaugurated the Roshni Mobile Health Unit launched by the Marie Stopes Society (MSS) here on Tuesday. The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) supported the initiative. The fully equipped unit offers long-term and short-term family planning methods, counselling, sugar and pregnancy tests, and outpatient medical services. The unit will travel across Lahore and Kasur districts, prioritizing underserved communities, especially women and girls.

The MSS has already deployed 16 mobile health units in rural areas of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bridge the gap in healthcare access in regions lacking trained medical staff. Ben Warrington said , the UK remained commitment to empowering women and girls. He said the British High Commission in Pakistan worked to foster and strengthen relations between the UK and Pakistan. Asma Balal, Country Director of the Marie Stopes Society in Pakistan, stated, “Our new mobile health unit is not just a vehicle; it’s a beacon of our dedication to improving lives and fulfilling our mission.She explained that the MSS, a local non-profit organization operating since 1991, provides high-quality reproductive health and family planning services. Serving 700,000 clients annually, the MSS has reached nearly 8 million couples since 2010, saving the lives of over 7,000 mothers across Pakistan.