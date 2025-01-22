Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ukraine say struck Russian oil depot, aviation plant

NEWS WIRE
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, International

KYIV  -  Ukraine fired a wave of drones at Russia overnight, sparking a blaze at an oil depot and “explosions” at a plant producing military aircraft, its army said Tuesday. Neither side has shown signs of deescalating since US President Donald Trump returned to office on Monday. The Republican has promised to bring a swift end to the nearly three-year war, but has not yet set out a plan for doing so.

In the western Voronezh region bordering Ukraine, Kyiv said it struck an oil depot near the town of Liski for the second time in less than a week, sparking another blaze at the facility.

“Tanks with fuel and lubricants used by the occupiers to supply Russian troops caught fire,” the Ukrainian army said on Facebook.

The region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, said the fire was caused by debris from a downed drone and that no-one was injured.

NAB warns against investing in Malik Riaz’s Dubai project

Ukraine also said it struck an aviation plant producing “combat aircraft” in the western Russian city of Smolensk, sparking “explosions”.

The governor of the Smolensk region did not comment on the attack, saying only that falling debris from downed drones had sparked “roof fires”.

In the Orenburg region bordering Kazakhstan, hundreds of kilometres from the frontline, authorities in the towns of Yasny and Komarovsky urged civilians to take cover in their nearest shelters due to the risk of a “drone attack”.

Both later lifted the alerts.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1737442191.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025