Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Vigilance committee meeting held to address public issues

Our Staff Reporter
January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A meeting of the Taluka Vigilance Committee, established by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafique Ahmed Areesar, which was attended by committee members, including Chairman Municipal Committee Sanghar Rashid Islam Mughal, District Superintendent Police (DSP) Long Khan Shar and chairpersons of all union councils. The purpose of the Vigilance Committee is to prevent drug abuse, identify public issues, eradicate corruption, improve administrative affairs and eliminate social evils in the area. Assistant Commissioner stated that the committee will comprise local residents, representatives of civil society and government officials to address public grievances through collective efforts.

According to him, the committee will oversee developmental projects and other governmental activities in the area and submit reports to the concerned authorities.

NAB warns against investing in Malik Riaz’s Dubai project

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1737442191.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025