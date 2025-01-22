Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Women on wheels: Scooty trend sweeps the capital

January 22, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Scooties have become an increasingly popular mode of transportation among women of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, offering a convenient, affordable, and empowering mode to commute to work.                                                     

With increasing financial independence, rising living costs and inflation, women were turning to scooties as a reliable mode of transportation. Today, it is a common sight to see working women and students zipping around on two-wheelers, effortlessly navigating their daily commutes as a cheaper and easier way of transportation. Sania who confidently rides scooty from her home in Rawalpindi Saddar to workplace Islamabad said, “My scooty is perfect for going to work. It’s so convenient and saves me so much time.” She said that her scooty makes her feel empowered and strong. “I love the sense of freedom it gives me,” she said.

Aneeta a house wife said, “I use my scooty to take my kids to school.” She added that she cannot afford a car, as she is the breadwinner of family and scooty is an affordable and accessible option for her. Another commuter Sara jhangir said, “For me, mornings can be chaotic and relying on public transportation can be a hassle. But with my scooty, I have found a game-changer. It’s a huge relief to have a reliable and convenient mode of transportation that gets me where I need to go quickly and stress-free.” She also mentioned that scooties require less maintenance than cars, making them a cost-effective option for women. Scooties provide women with the freedom to travel wherever they want, whenever they want, without depending on public transportation or others, she added.

