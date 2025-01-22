Yasir Nawaz shuts down second marriage rumors

Renowned actor, director, and producer , celebrated for his humor and family-oriented persona, recently addressed a long-standing topic of public curiosity.

During a TV show appearance, Yasir put an end to persistent questions about a second marriage with a heartfelt statement. He said, “I want to announce to the whole world that I am very happy with my wife Nida. I will never marry again.” Yasir highlighted that his wife and children are his ultimate source of happiness and contentment, putting all speculations to rest.

and Nida Yasir are admired as a power couple in Pakistan's entertainment industry. While Yasir has excelled in acting, directing, and producing, Nida Yasir is cherished as a popular morning show host and actress. Together, they have also collaborated on film projects, exemplifying their strong partnership both professionally and personally.