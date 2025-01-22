Wednesday, January 22, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Yasir Nawaz shuts down second marriage rumors

Yasir Nawaz shuts down second marriage rumors
Web Desk
8:25 PM | January 22, 2025
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Renowned actor, director, and producer Yasir Nawaz, celebrated for his humor and family-oriented persona, recently addressed a long-standing topic of public curiosity.

During a TV show appearance, Yasir put an end to persistent questions about a second marriage with a heartfelt statement. He said, “I want to announce to the whole world that I am very happy with my wife Nida. I will never marry again.” Yasir highlighted that his wife and children are his ultimate source of happiness and contentment, putting all speculations to rest.

Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir are admired as a power couple in Pakistan's entertainment industry. While Yasir has excelled in acting, directing, and producing, Nida Yasir is cherished as a popular morning show host and actress. Together, they have also collaborated on film projects, exemplifying their strong partnership both professionally and personally.

PTI submits demands to government

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1737525261.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025