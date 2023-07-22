20,000 litres of fake beverages seized

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted a raid on a godown located on Swabi Road in Mardan. During the operation, they discovered approximately 20,000 litres of counterfeit local beverages.

The Halal Food Authority found that the fake beverages were stored alongside genuine soft drinks. To verify their suspicions, the officials collected samples and analyzed them using a mobile laboratory. The test results confirmed that the soft drinks were indeed fake and did not meet the approved food standards. Consequently, the harmful batch of beverages was confiscated.

In response to this incident, the owner of the godown was arrested and an FIR was filed against him, citing relevant sections of the law.

The Food Authority emphasized that they will continue to carry out such raids on other establishments to identify and seize substandard food items. They made it clear that no one would be allowed to jeopardize the lives of innocent people under any circumstances.