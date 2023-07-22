27 illegal water connections disconnected: Mayor

KARACHI-Mayor of Karachi and Chairman Water and Sewerage Corporation Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, of the total 270 illegal connections, 27 were disconnected from which two million gallons of water were stolen while the rest of it will cut off soon. He said this on Friday during the inspection of the 84-inch diameter line that supplies water to the city from the Hub Dam at 4K Chowrangi North Karachi here, said a spokesperson of KMC on Friday.

As many as 10 million gallons daily of water is supplied to the city from the hub dam of which three million gallons of water is lost due to line leakage, which is being repaired, the Mayor Karachi said. He said that we are taking action against illegal connections and hydrants and this process of improvement will continue. No one will be allowed to rob the right of citizens, he added.

On this occasion, PPP South District General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Syed Salahuddin and Chief Executive Officer Asadullah Khan, town chairman, and vice chairman, other elected representatives and officers were also present.

Mayor said that when he took over the management of the water board, the first thing he asked the administration regarding the issue of water theft from the lines every day. He said that he was told that 90 to 100 million gallons per day of water from the Hub Dam is released into the line, of which a large amount of water disappears along the way, and finally only 10 to 12 million gallons per day are left for supply, and this is due to illegal connections that have been taken by various communities, societies, industries, and commercial establishments.

Approximately 270 in number, due to which the water of the government and the public is stolen and the public does not get it, he added.

He said that this is the beginning and he is determined that this operation will continue until all 270 illegal connections are cut off. He said that the Water and Sewerage Corporation is playing a bold role in this regard and he himself inspected the line as if the public is happy, the Water Corporation will be happy. Wherever there are illegal connections in the water lines and hydrants in the city, we will take indiscriminate action against them, he added.

The Mayor of Karachi said that the PPP government is working on various projects to solve the water supply problems of Karachi with the aim to provide water to the city according to its needs. These measures will prove useful only when the mafia involved in water theft is suppressed and arrangements are made so that no one dares to do illegal work in the future, he added.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday directed elected representatives of the local government that during the monsoon rains, arrangements should be made for sanitation, drainage and disinfectant spray in all districts of Karachi. He said this while presiding over a meeting with the chairman and elected representatives of Malir, Gadap and Lyari towns in his office here.

He said that mud and garbage should be cleaned from the National Highway and availability of sanitary workers and better working relationship with the town administration should be ensured. Machinery required for municipal services should be transferred without delay and staff posted in different areas to monitor roads, streets and other places and respond immediately in case of any complaint, he added. On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, General Secretary of PPP South District Karamullah Waqasi, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Chairman Malir Town Jan Muhammad Baloch, Chairman Gadap Town Tariq Baloch, Vice Chairman Malir Town Syed Muzmmil Shah, Chairman Lyari Town and other elected representatives were also present.

During the meeting, the sanitation situation in the areas located within the boundaries of different towns was reviewed in detail and various suggestions were made to improve it. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that steps will be taken to supply machinery required for sanitation and disinfectant spray according to the needs of the town administration. He said that the solid waste management board is responsible for picking up the waste and transporting it to the landfill sites, so the town administration should make a strategy in collaboration with the solid waste management board to keep all the areas within the town’s boundaries clean. In places where there is a complaint of unavailability of dust bin, the relevant organization should be informed immediately, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the local bodies provide basic services to the citizens at the grassroots level and the citizens of Karachi have trusted the local representatives belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party and we will fulfill their expectations. He said that his doors and the doors of Deputy Mayor of Karachi are always open to the chairmen and other elected representatives of all the towns, so wherever there is any obstacle, they should be informed immediately so that relief can be provided to the people by taking steps as soon as possible.