6000 cops guarding Muharram processions

Rawalpindi/islamabad- As many as 6,000 well-equipped jawans and officers of Rawalpindi police are providing security cover to majalis and processions of Muharram in the district.

Besides, 5000 volunteers along with commandos of Elite Force, Dolphin Force, personnel of other law enforcement agencies including Special Branch of Punjab Police and ladies police would assist the cops of Rawalpindi police to maintain law and order during Muharram.

Similarly, more than 1000 officers and wardens of City Traffic Police (CTP) are also deployed to regulate the traffic rush in the city, disclosed City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi at a presser on Friday held at Police Lines.

SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar, SP Potohar Division Waqas and other senior and juniors officers were also present on the occasion.

CPO Syed Kahlid Mehmood Hamdani said police are ready to shield 447 processions and 1,925 majalis to be held in the district, he said adding that extra police force has also been deployed to provide foolproof security to some 40 processions declared to be sensitive.

“All the senior police officers including acting SSP Operations Faisal Salim, SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar, divisional SPs Nabeel Khokhar, SP Potohar Division Waqas and others are monitoring the security duty of cops deployed to protect the mourners,” he said.

According to CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, all arrangements for the security of 7th Muharram procession have been finalised. Strict monitoring of the procession would be conducted as CCTV cameras have been installed at the route of processions as well as other processions till Youm-e-Ashur, he said adding that the mourners would only be allowed to join the processions from different entry points. Quick Response Force would also be deployed for the protection of the mourners. Special contingents of commandos and police officials will be deployed on sensitive points. Walk-through gates will be installed for main mourning procession, he said adding that the police officials will use metal detectors along with the private guards of the Imambargahs and mourning procession managements.

Every participant of the processions will be checked properly, said CPO. He was of the view that according to the security plan formulated in this regard, aerial surveillance of 7th and Ashura processions would be conducted. Special drone cameras would also be used to monitor the main procession. Special checking of the route of the 7th Muharram procession would be completed before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad will clear the route.

The route of the main procession would be sealed completely. The 7th Muharram procession will be taken out on Sunday from Sadiqabad area and after passing through its traditional route will culminate at Imambargah Qadeemi.

He said police checkposts have been established at all entry and exit points of the district while Muhafiz Squad and Elite Force patrolling has also been enhanced in different areas to avert any untoward incident.

Likewise, City Traffic Police have devised a traffic plan for the biggest mourning processions of the city, he mentioned. As many as 1,000 wardens and officers would be on duty to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the mourners.

On the other hand, CPO also chaired a high-level meeting in Police Lines Headquarters to review the security arrangements made by police to maintain law and order during Muharram. The meeting was also attended by the ulemas and zakreens.

Meanwhile, the fifth high-level security coordination meeting was held at Safe City Islamabad, bringing together law-enforcement agencies to address security concerns for the twin cities and the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

During the meeting, the officers from various law-enforcement agencies thoroughly reviewed the outcomes of previous security coordination conferences, recognizing the positive impact of implemented measures.

With an unwavering commitment to safeguarding citizens’ lives and properties amidst the prevailing wave of terrorism during Muharram, all stakeholders collaborated to formulate a comprehensive action plan, ensuring heightened peace and security in the twin cities.

As part of the devised action plan, special focus will be given to fortifying both internal and external routes of the twin cities. Close monitoring of suspicious elements will be conducted to preempt any potential security threats.

Moreover, all participating law-enforcement agencies pledged to provide unyielding cooperation and support to one another in any emergency situation. “The security of our citizens remains our top priority, especially during the sacred month of Muharram,” he said.

To combat terrorism effectively, all law enforcement agencies will engage in joint operations and share vital information for timely responses to potential threats. Importantly, these security efforts will not impact the daily duties of the police, as they remain fully committed to maintaining law and order.