Attempts to delay polls to harm economy badly: PTI

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) on Friday said that IMF’s approval of $ 3 billion loan for Pakistan through a standby agreement (SBA) was an opportunity to take corrective measures but warned that any delay in the election will seriously harm the country’s economy.

In its white paper issued on the recently released International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Report, the PTI welcomed the international lender’s staff commitment to support ‘national elections in Fall 2023.’ It also hailed the multilateral lender’s decision to anchor Pakistan’s economy during the transition to the new government, saying that free and fair elections would be crucial to reduce political uncertainty and build confidence in the economy.

The PTI warned that any attempts to delay or sabotage the elections will create further hurdles in the way of stabilizing the economy and financial support from the international development partners. “As the largest national party in Pakistan, we will always support actions for the benefit of the country and the welfare of the people, despite our strong apprehensions about the ‘fascist’ actions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government against citizens and political opponents,” reads the white paper.

The white paper claimed that the IMF Staff Report acknowledged the gains made under the PTI government. The IMF report is a charge sheet against the disastrous economic policies of the PDM regime, which sky rocketed inflation and stalled the growth, it added The paper quoting the IMF report said that the economy took a tumble in Financial Year (FY) 2023 amid worsening domestic and external conditions, stringent import payment restrictions, and floods. The lender estimates that GDP growth would decline 0.5 percent in FY2023, against government projection of 0.3 percent growth.

Moreover, the IMF also pointed out that ‘consumer and business confidence have weakened sharply’ due to ‘speculation in the media about a possible sovereign debt default’. The PDM government team issued frequent ‘public statements about a possible debt restructuring causing market turmoil and a spike in sovereign spreads’. Under the PDM government, ‘inflation has continued to rise due to the regressive import restrictions, and shortages placed upward pressure on prices’, hurting the poor. IMF notes that ‘despite the mounting pressures, actions by the policy makers lacked clarity’ leading to runaway inflation. PTI quoting the IMF report said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s obsession with manipulating the exchange rate led to a sharp decline in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves and ‘exacerbated the scarcity of dollars, allowed the FX black market to grow and caused disruptions in the timely import of key inputs for domestic production and exports.’

Similarly, the IMF staff noted that ‘fiscal shortfall deepened in FY23’ due to ‘deteriorating revenue and unbudgeted expenditure’. Slow progress on structural reforms led to significant ‘underperformance’ in the power sector, sending circular debt stock to a new historical high of Rs 2.5 trillion (3 percent of GDP). The PTI leadership sees SBA as an opportunity to protect the weak and vulnerable citizens that have been burdened by record high inflation under the PDM regime, the white paper says. The gains from economic stability must be passed on to the citizens and tax policy must seek to address the weak compliance by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) instead of burdening existing taxpayers, it suggests.