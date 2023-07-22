Ayesha Iqbal pledges full support for women’s sports

LAHORE-Ayesha Iqbal Memon, wife of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, expressed her unwavering commitment to supporting the promotion of women’s sports in Karachi in a recent meeting held at the Commissioner’s House.

Accompanied by prominent cricketer Shabnam Hayat and Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Commissioner Karachi, Ayesha Iqbal met with Begum Asma Ali Shah, President of Justice Asghar Ali Shah Sports Foundation. During the meeting, Ayesha Iqbal spoke highly of the ongoing women’s sports activities in Karachi and vowed to extend all possible help to further their growth and development.

She commended the Sindh government’s unprecedented support for women’s sports, expressing her immense gratitude to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his role in promoting gender equality in sports. “I am delighted to witness the flourishing state of women’s sports in Karachi, and I am determined to play my part in its continued progress,” she added.

Begum Asma Ali Shah, in turn, presented a comprehensive overview of the sports activities conducted by her foundation. As a symbol of her commitment to supporting women’s sports, Ayesha Iqbal Memon also accepted the invitation from Asma Ali Shah to attend the Girls’ Independence Day exhibition match on August 13 as a special guest. The meeting concluded on a promising note, with both women showing great optimism for future of women’s sports in Karachi.