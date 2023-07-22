Saturday, July 22, 2023
Bajaur delegation calls on KP Governor

APP
July 22, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  A 60-member delegation of the merged district of Bajaur called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House here on Friday.

The delegation discussed in detail ways and means regarding the problem being faced by them in the District. They apprised the Governor about the prolonged load-shedding, lack of educational facilities and trade related issues in their area.

The Governor told the delegation that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking his personal interest in the problems of the merged districts. He urged the local leaders to play their role for peace and law and order in the district,

