Best doctors providing treatment to late Habib Jalib’s injured daughter

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has shared on his Twitter account that the daughter of the renowned poet Habib Jalib met with an injury last night. He expressed his prayers and good wishes for her speedy recovery. The Punjab government has pledged to provide the best medical treatment for Habib Jalib’s daughter, and she is currently receiving top-notch medical care in the VIP room of Jinnah Hospital under the supervision of expert doctors. Mohsin Naqvi further stated that the specialized healthcare and medical education minister Dr Jawad Akram is overseeing the provision of medical facilities for Habib Jalib’s daughter.