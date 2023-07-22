Cabinet approves upto Rs7.5/unit hike in power base tariff

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet has approved a hike of up to Rs 7.50/unit in the base tariff for various categories of residential power consumers.

The federal government had sought the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approval for the adjustment of subsidy to various categories of consumers, which will become part of average base tariff increase of Rs4.96/ unit. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed the federal government to authorise an increase of Rs 4.96/unit (or 20pc) in base electricity tariff, taking the national average electricity rate to Rs 29.78/unit.

In a motion submitted to NEPRA by the federal government for recommendation on consumer end uniform tariff recommendations, for XWDiscos and KE, for the residential consumers using above 700 units the hike of Rs 7.5/unit from the existing Rs 35.22/unit to Rs 42.72/unit has been proposed.

However, for the life line consumers and the protected consumers using up to 200 units per month there is no change in the tariff. For the non-protected residential consumers using 1 to 100 units the tariff the hike of Rs 3/unit has been proposed which will take the current per unit cost from Rs 13.48/unit to Rs 16.48/unit.