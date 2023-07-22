Commissioner for uninterrupted power supply till Muharram 11

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak on Friday asked Mepco officials to make arrangements to ensure there is no load shedding and low voltage problem till the 11th of Muharram for the convenience of mourners in Multan. Presiding over a meeting here, the commissioner said that the problem of electricity wires hanging disorderly should be fixed and street lights at sensitive routes be made functional. He observed that the Muharram mourning rituals were being performed in peace and harmony and heaped praise on people from all schools of thought, license holders, Azadaars, religious scholars, and peace committee members for their collective efforts. He said that all the demands of license holders and Azadaraan have been met. Additional deputy commissioner Nauman Afzal said that 180 CCTV cameras were linked to the control room for monitoring processions and Majalis. Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Chaudhry Farmaish and CO Zila council informed that over Rs 60 million were being spent on 78 schemes of patchwork on roads and others. The rain had disrupted Asphalt work but it resumed after the rain stopped while a layer of sand would put on routes of processions on the 8th Muharram night. MDA officials said that roads under their ambit were also undergoing necessary repair and maintenance work. Manager Operations Waste Management Company Anwar Ul Haq said they have finalized arrangements in consultations with license holders and procession administrators while MD Wasa informed that all the necessary machinery including succor machines were on the road with staff and all the uncovered manholes have been covered. CEO Health Authority said that the leave of medical and paramedics has been canceled for Muharram duty. Civil defense officer Faheem said that 400 volunteers would perform Muharram duty and seven walk-through gates would be installed adding that their number would be increased when needed.