Cross-questioning of prosecution witness in Toshakhana case continues

ISLAMABAD - The PTI chairman’s lawyer Khawaja Haris on Friday continued cross-examination of the prosecution witness in the Toshakhana criminal case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar heard the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. During the hearing, Khawaja Haris started cross-examining the first prosecution witness Waqas Malik. The witness said he joined the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as an election officer in 2006. He said that the complaint was taken from the computer and the verification was done in October 2022. He said he had read all the details before filing the complaint, adding that the complaint and the affidavit are signed by me. To a question, he said his position as the Deputy Election Commissioner written in the complaint was a typing error and he came to know about it after filing the complaint. The witness said he did not file any application in the court regarding the error about the position, and also did not tell the court that there was no position of Deputy Election Commissioner. He said he also filed an affidavit on November 8, 2022, which was attached with the complaint of Toshakhana case. To a query, the witness said the complaint, which was the most important document, was signed by him with full signatures, while he put his initials on the affidavit as it was less important. To a question from Khawaja Haris, the witness claimed that he admitted under oath that both the full signature and initials were his. To another query, witness Waqas Malik replied that he could provide the documents with his initials. The petitioner’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez Advocate, said they had the right to see the record which was attached with the complaint. The judge said the ECP’s hearing on the Toshakhana case had not been challenged in the court. The ECP’s hearing record was not important and the complainant would have to prove the allegations against the PTI chairman. Khawaja Haris requested requested the court to adjourn the case till Monday, however, the judge asked him to continue the cross-examination after Friday prayer. When the court resumed hearing after Friday prayer, the PTI chairman’s lawyers Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Sher Afzal Marawat appeared and prayed the court to adjourn the hearing till Monday. However, the court adjourned case till Saturday.