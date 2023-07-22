CTD carry out search operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital police Counter Terrorism Department conducted a search and combing operation at Karachi Company, Shalimar, Bara Kahu, Secretariat and Aabpara police station jurisdiction, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directives to Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Karachi Company, Shalimar, Bara Kahu, Secretariat and Aabpara police stations by CTD, FC and local police teams under the supervision of SP CTD. During the search and combing operation 17 suspect persons were shifted to the police station for verification purpose, while 174 houses, 35 vehicles and 76 motorcycles were checked.

ICCPO Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.