Pakistan cannot overcome its economic predicament unless it promotes a strategic culture of research by taking the following three measures:

First, quality, free, and compulsory education at the grassroots level needs to be introduced so that the present and future generations of this country are empowered with knowledge, analytical skills, and critical thinking. With national resources plundered and corruption rampant, the country can never emerge as a successful state with a vibrant economy, an impressive ranking on the human security index, and an effective mechanism to handle natural disasters, poverty, and social backwardness. In Western and non-western societies where leadership has promoted the culture of research and innovation, discoveries, probes, doubts, inquiries, investigations, and fact-finding have made inroads into their educational institutions, leading to the emergence of a critical mass essential for a vibrant strategic culture of research.

Second, freedom of thought and intellectual discourse about addressing critical issues in Pakistan remain nonexistent, which deepens the culture of patronization and suppressing truth. Otherwise, there would have been vibrant research centres and policy-oriented think tanks dealing with domestic and foreign policy challenges. In the strategic culture of research, there are four requirements: professionals, resources, programmes, and leadership. Unless Pakistan focuses on attaining the aforementioned conditions, the country would remain on the dole for its economic survival; extremism and terrorism would continue to destabilise society; and the youth of the country would be frustrated and in the wilderness.

In a nutshell, the promotion of a strategic culture of research in Pakistan is not only crucial for economic growth but also for addressing societal challenges and fostering innovation. Pakistan can unlock its full potential and emerge as a dynamic, research-driven nation that thrives in the global landscape. By fostering partnerships and encouraging interdisciplinary research, Pakistan can tap into the collective wisdom and expertise of various stakeholders, leading to innovative solutions and sustainable development.

ZAKIR ULLAH,

Mardan.