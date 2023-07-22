Dead body of boy found in deserted house

Mohmand - A 12-year-old boy named Zohaib Khan, son of Wasil Khan was tragically killed with a sharp knife, and his body was discovered in a deserted house in the Mansoor- Kor area of Tehsil Safi on a Thursday night.

According to local reports, Zohaib was returning from the seminary but didn’t arrive home on time. Concerned, his grandmother began searching for him and found his lifeless body in a nearby vacant house. There were deep wounds on his abdomen and other parts of his body, leading to shock and grief in the community.

In response to the horrifying incident, the residents blocked the main Peshawar-Bajaur road at Khakh Bazaar area of Safi tehsil, staging a protest that lasted for three hours. The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the culprit responsible for this heinous crime.

The District Police Officer (DPO), Ayaz Khan, provided information to the media, stating that the child’s body was transferred to District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai for post-mortem examination. The doctors confirmed that the child’s kidneys were not taken out, and the motive for the murder was likely not related to organ harvesting. Instead, there might have been a personal enmity behind the brutal act.