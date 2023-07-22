Devolving Power

The Sindh Assembly passed the Sindh Local Government (Second Amendment) Bill 2023 on Thursday, devolving more powers to the local government (LG) as a result. Mayors and chairmen of municipal corporations will now be eligible to become heads of developmental authorities which will bode well for cities like Karachi that desperately need attention and close oversight to combat the plethora of issues that surface every other day. Empowering local governance is a worthwhile initiative but perhaps what is upsetting in all of this is the fact that the assembly session was only attended by 30 lawmakers, out of 168.

The latest amendment presented by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, includes provisions within the Sindh Local Government Bill that enable mayors and chairmen of different city corporations to become heads of developmental authorities and civic agencies within their jurisdictions. This would mean that they not only implement and regulate the multiple city and provincial-level projects announced by the government, but that they ensure prompt infrastructural development to ensure that the needs of the citizens are met.

Local governments bridge the gap between the citizens and their elected representatives who are often dealing with larger issues that concern the nation as a whole. Particular community, city and district level issues thus remain largely unresolved because there is little autonomy given to LGs. With this amendment, there is hope that a greater sense of ownership will exist through which major cities like Karachi and their dire state of being are improved immediately.

While some have shown their commitment towards bringing about change, it is unfortunate to see that there were little to no discussions about this amendment because attendance within the assembly was so poor. Only 30 out of the 168 lawmakers were present when such an important piece of legislation was being passed. Had there been more, there could have been a thorough debate which might have led to more provisions within the amendment for improving local governance. At the same time however, the hope is that such developments—particularly focusing on strengthening local government bodies—will continue to come through after the new government is elected.