DG Rangers urges scholars to promote religious harmony during Muharram

KARACHI-Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Friday urged the scholars of all schools of thought, appealing to promote religious harmony and tolerance during the month of Muharram. During the meeting, the DG Rangers apprised the scholars about security measures put in place for the holy month, reiterating the commitment to ensure foolproof security arrangements with other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, said a Rangers spokesman. It was also agreed during the meeting that in light of orders given by the provincial government, full compliance with the prevailing laws and code of conduct will be ensured as much as possible, besides taking action against the violators. The delegation of scholars appreciated the security measures taken by the law enforcement agencies and assured their full cooperation in that regard.

Best medical facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions in Sukkur

Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday directed to provide the best medical facilities to participants of the processions during Muharram-ul-Haram.

While visiting the medical camps, Sabeel stalls esstablished in Sukkur city, the Mayor Sukkur said that special arrangements have been made to provide medical facilities in government teaching hospitals on 9th and 10th Muharram. He said that special beds would be allocated in government teach­ing hospitals during Muharram, adding that a duty roster of indoor, operation theaters and phar­macies would be issued. In all government teaching hospitals, paramedical staff including medi­cal, nursing, paramedical and support staff will perform 24-hour duties. He said that during Muharram, security staff would perform 24-hour duties in gov­ernment teaching hospitals. Medical Superintendent of Government Teaching hospital Sukkur, Dr Altaf Awan told the Mayor that dur­ing Muharram, the availability of medicines, surgical and non-surgical dispos­ables and blood bags have been ensured in government teaching hospitals. He said that operation theater was remain fully operational during Muharram, adding, ambulances with trained staff would also be available in the hospital.