Saturday, July 22, 2023
DG Sports orders early completion of National Hockey Stadium renovation work  

STAFF REPORT
July 22, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail along with other officials visited National Hockey Stadium to inspect upgradation and renovation work of the stadium on Friday. Dr Asif was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed and PMU officers during his detailed inspection visit. Dr Asif inspected the newly-laid synthetic turf, outer space of playing area, renovation, upgradation, installation of new fans, chairs and water coolers and cleanliness work. He also visited the VVIP Boxes and other parts of the National Hockey Stadium. The DG SBP directed the officials concerned to complete the remaining work as early as possible. “The installation of synthetic turf and the beautification of the stadium will help a lot in the promotion of hockey among the younger generation. “The new synthetic turf of the National Hockey Stadium will be inaugurated early next month.”

STAFF REPORT

Sports

