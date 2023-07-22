Dozens of ANP leaders in KP join Peoples Party

ISLAMABAD - Dozens of leaders belonging mainly to the Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Among those who met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were Awami National Party provincial leader and former deputy nazim of Buner Yousaf Ali Khan, founding leader of Pakistan Awami Party and former town nazim Dagar (Buner district) Sherzaman Khan, ANP Buner vice president Inam Khan, ANP leader and provincial council member Haji Sherzaman Khan, ANP leader Anwar Jahan Khan, Zahir Shah Khan, ANP leader Sultan Roum Khan, Amir Zeb Khan, Fazal Akbar, Mohibullah Khan, Iqbal Khan and Nur Khan. Bilawal while welcoming those joining the party said that the PPP believed in serving the people. He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had suffered innumerable tragedies at the hands of terrorists. The PPP Chairman said the party will serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after coming to power. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan and Amjad Afridi were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chairman Rawal Institute and CEO Rawal College, Khaqan Waheed Khawaja also met Bilawal at the Zardari House Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed Dr Khaqan Khawaja on joining the PPP and said that the services of those in the health sector for the sake of the nation were commendable. He said the PPP was also providing the best medical facilities to citizens from all over the country in Sindh.