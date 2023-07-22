E&DM directorate urges to implement fire safety regulations on private housing societies

ISLAMABAD-The Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management urged the concerned formations to ensure implementation of fire safety laws and precautions in private housing societies of Islamabad.

Sources told that there are a large number of approved housing societies established without adequate emergency and firefighting facilities, which are otherwise mandatory in prevailing rules and regulations.

As per a letter written by the Additional Director Emergency and Disaster Management to the Director Housing Societies, Director Regional Planning and registrar of cooperative housing societies in district administration, it is strongly urged that the relevant laws must be implemented in case of private housing societies.

The letter warned that the fire incidents in these housing societies are hard to be responded through sectoral deployments by CDA alone and therefore obligatory self-regulating fire sub-station aided by qualified Human Resources including fire-fighters, drivers, rescuers along with fire-fighting truck’s as per the requirement of the area of such societies is essentially required.

It is suggested by Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management that dedicated places for “Fire Sub-Station” and allied staff needs to be made obligatory at the time of approving “LOP’s/ Revised-LOP’s and issuance of NOC by the concerned formations in the greater life safety interest of inhabitants of such schemes.

It is further offered by the officer concerned that MCI will provide all support for training of staff engaged by the private housing societies, advice on procurements of technically feasible equipments, support in hiring of technical HR and will play fundamental advisory-role but at the risk and cost of housing societies.

“Fire sub-station may necessarily be aided with ambulance service under one umbrella, in the larger interest of inhabitants,” the letter reads.

It is pertinent to mention here that the aforementioned letter is written according to the directions issued by the ministry of interior in which it was asked that capital must be transformed into a role model & resilient city in terms of fire safety.

Sources told that it is not the first letter. In past, such requests were already made but the concerned formations don’t pay heed to it and leave the people at the mercy of private housing societies owners.