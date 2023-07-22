Entry of bikes banned in Red Zone till 12th Muharam

ISLAMABAD - In a proactive measure to ensure the safety and security of citizens during the significant religious observance of Muharram, the Islamabad Capital Police on Friday has announced a temporary ban on the entry of all types of motorcycles into the Red Zone. The ban will be in effect until the 12th of Muharram.

As part of this initiative, a dedicated shuttle service has been introduced to facilitate the movement of individuals to and from the Red Zone. This service will be operational from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and is specifically designed for employees and visitors of essential government and private offices located within the Red Zone area.

The decision to restrict motorcycle entry is aimed at minimizing potential security risks and maintaining a safe environment throughout this significant period. Citizens are strongly urged to comply with this restriction and refrain from using motorcycles to travel to the Red Zone until the conclusion of Muharram.

In addition to the motorcycle entry ban, the local administration implements a city-wide prohibition on double riding of motorcycles.

Furthermore, the Islamabad Capital Police have launched a crackdown on vehicles without proper registration number plates. Citizens are reminded to ensure that their vehicles and motorcycles carry only the number plates issued by the excise office, adhering to the law for a safer community.