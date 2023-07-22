Essa Khel tribe protests against ban on entering Baizai Tehsil

Mohmand - In Baizai tehsil, the Essa-khel tribe has been prohibited from entering their native area at the Watki security check post. Local tribesmen have been sitting on the road, enduring extremely hot weather, for the past forty-eight hours to stage a protest against this restriction.

According to the protestors, many families of the Essa-Khel tribe, who reside in other parts of the country, were denied entry into their native area by security forces stationed at the Watki security check post. Despite being peaceful citizens, the Essa-khel tribesmen were stopped under the pretext of lacking permission to proceed, leading to the ongoing protest.

The tribal elders, including Malik Sultan Khan and Malik Ziarat Gul, have set up the protest camp alongside the road. The tribesmen explained that they had previously left their homes and relocated to other areas due to unfavourable conditions. However, now, when they are attempting to return, they are being prevented from doing so without any valid reason, even though they possess valid Pakistani identity cards and are not involved in any terrorist activities.

The protesters expressed their disappointment, stating that no public representative or government official has come forward to resolve the issue. They also noted that while residents are being denied entry, two Afghans were allowed to pass freely.

Malik Sultan Koda-khel and Malik Ziarat Gul, the elders of Baizai, pointed out that they were stopped at the same security check post when they were attempting to attend a funeral.

The tribal elders emphasized that they have previously made sacrifices, both in terms of lives and financial losses, to establish peace committees and contribute to the well-being of the region. However, they now feel unjustly treated and labelled as enemies.

In response to the situation, the protesting tribesmen are appealing to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take notice of the situation and address the stoppage of Essa-khel tribesmen from entering their native territory. They have threatened to escalate their protest and invite other tribesmen from Mohmand to join their sit-in if their concerns are not addressed and they continue to be denied entry to their homes.