FIA taking action against PTI chief for not returning cipher to department: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has damaged national security by recklessly using the cipher. Chairman PTI has never returned the cipher to the relevant departments and now the FIA is handling the matter under the Official Secrets Act, he said. Addressing a press conference, the law minister said that there was a lot of discussion on the issue of cipher, adding that several months ago the issue of cipher was came under discussion in the federal cabinet. According to old minutes, the then prime minister Imran Khan took custody of the cipher and waved it in front of the public in a rally, after which the cipher was not returned to the concerned department, he said.