Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIA taking action against PTI chief for not returning cipher to department: Tarar

FIA taking action against PTI chief for not returning cipher to department: Tarar
Agencies
July 22, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has damaged national security by recklessly using the cipher. Chairman PTI has never returned the cipher to the relevant departments and now the FIA is handling the matter under the Official Secrets Act, he said. Addressing a press conference, the law minister said that there was a lot of discussion on the issue of cipher, adding that several months ago the issue of cipher was came under discussion in the federal cabinet. According to old minutes, the then prime minister Imran Khan took custody of the cipher and waved it in front of the public in a rally, after which the cipher was not returned to the concerned department, he said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023