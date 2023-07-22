Saturday, July 22, 2023
Former Chief Justice Jillani to receive human rights award in US

Agencies
July 22, 2023
WASHINGTON   -  Pakistan’s former chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani is set to receive the 2023 ABA International Human Rights Award. The American Bar Association announced that it will honour Tassaduq Hussain Jillani with its 2023 award in recognition of his courageous judgments against political impunity in a time of crisis and for defending judicial independence.

The award will be presented during a dinner on Aug. 5 at the ABA annual meeting in Denver.

Jillani took important and unprecedented measures to safeguard the rights of religious minorities, as defined in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, by issuing a ruling known as the Judgment on Minority Rights in 2014, which not only detailed the scope of the fundamental right to freedom of religion available to all religious minorities in the country but also outlined a strategy through which these rights may be fully realised in the Pakistani context.

Agencies

