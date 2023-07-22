Frequent increase in power tariff detrimental for industrial growth: SCCI

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting President, Ijaz Khan Afridi, strongly criticized the frequent increase in power tariffs, which he believes is detrimental to the economy, businesses, and industrial growth. He warned that if the prices continued to rise, the business community would be compelled to protest.

In a statement on Friday, Afridi expressed concerns about the implementation of flawed economic policies and the strained situation that traders have found themselves in.

He pointed out that the government’s decision to impose additional taxations in the financial budget 2023-24 has added to the miseries of the traders’ community. He called on the government to immediately revise its decision regarding power tariffs.

Afridi highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing low-cost electricity, but it is still unavailable to domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers despite their payment of power bills with heavy taxes. The consistent electricity tariff hikes have led to a massive increase in the cost of industrial production, resulting in inflation that affects the poor people of the country.

He criticized the government for imposing heavy tariffs and numerous taxes on the power bills, making it hard for businesses and industries to function smoothly. Additionally, he blamed the government’s failure in economic revival and addressed the miseries of the traders’ community, citing the imposition of additional taxes worth Rs 438 billion in FY 2023-24 as evidence of flawed economic policies.

Afridi also expressed concern about the strike call given by the petrol pump owners and dealers’ association, viewing it as a manifestation of weak economic policies. He urged the government to consider the genuine demands of the association to avoid negative impacts on business and industrial activities and the overall economy.

Moreover, Afridi criticized the government’s decision to collect Radio fees along with TV fees in power bills, while consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face hour-long electricity load-shedding.

In conclusion, Afridi called on the government to introduce business-friendly policies that would lead the country towards sustainable economic growth and development.

He emphasized the need for proactive steps to resolve the issues faced by the business community and ensure their prosperity and the prosperity of their businesses and industries in the prevailing circumstances.