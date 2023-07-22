Govt conditionally agrees on ‘reasonable’ upward hike in petroleum dealers’ margins

ISLAMABAD-Succumbing to the pressure from Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) for an increase of up to Rs 5.67 per litre (81.16 percent) in their margins on high speed diesel and petrol, the federal government has conditionally agreed for reasonable upward hike in the dealers’ margins.

In a meeting with Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), Minister of State for Petroleum has given conditional assurance to submit summary of dealers’ margins’ increase to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for consideration, official privy to the development told The Nation here. The minister has asked the PPDA representatives to justify the increase in dealers’ margin and satisfy him through data, so he would present their case to the ECC, the source said. The minister of state asked the association for documentary proof of the increase in expenditures of doing business. The impact of increase in electricity tariff and inflation should be reported based on the data.

The source said that the government is likely to allow minimum hike in the dealers’ margins. The decision to increase the margins has to be taken by the ECC and the federal cabinet, sources said. It is noteworthy that fwollowing an increase of around 70 percent in the dealers’ margins on petrol and HSD last year, Petroleum Dealers Association has once again demanded to increase their margins by 81.16 percent on HSD and 80.71 percent on petrol and the government has agreed to increase margins based on actual data acceptable.

“Based on the discussion, it has been agreed that there should be an upward reasonable revision in dealer’s margins. The increased margins will ascertain based on actual data acceptable to all concerned stakeholders. This revised margin number will be announced within the next “Forty Eight” hours, i.e. Monday July 24” 2023, said statement issued by Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) following a meeting with government delegation. In view of this understanding, the “Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA)” strike is deferred till Monday, 24th July, the statement said. As a bargaining tactics, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association had Thursday announced countrywide shut down of their petrol pumps on July 22.

The consumers are currently paying Rs 7/litre on account of dealer margin, which is 2.76 percent on the existing price of HSD which is Rs 253.50/litre and 2.77 percent on existing petrol price of Rs 253/litre.

However, the association is demanding an increase from earlier 2.77 percent and 2.76 percent respectively on petrol and HSD to 5 percent on both the products. On HSD, the association is demanding an increase of Rs 5.67/litre, which if accepted will take the diesel margin to Rs 12.67/litre from the existing Rs 7/litre.

Similarly, the association is also demanding Rs 5.65/litre hike in dealer margin on petrol. On approval, petrol per liter margin will increase from the existing Rs 7 to Rs 12.65.

The increase in margin will further burden the end consumers and will increase the cost of fuel. It is worth mentioning here that a year ago, the government had increased the dealer margin by up to 70 percent. Last year, the government had increased the dealer margin by Rs 2.87 per litre.

Meanwhile, a source said that the dealers are making huge profit due to the existing high margin and less regulations. The regulations regarding fuel standards and gauge are not being strictly implemented, which is being used by the dealers for making extra money, the source said. The source said that some petrol pumps are making millions of rupees per month, and increase in margin will further enhance their profit.