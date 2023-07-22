Saturday, July 22, 2023
Hamir Soomro’s exhibition held  

Hamir Soomro’s exhibition held  
PR
July 22, 2023
KARACHI - A one of its kind 4-day exhibition titled “An exhibition of watercolour on paper: Celebrating the heritage of Karachi” by the versatile artist Hamir Soomro was held at the Art Council of Pakistan Karachi recently. The exhibition displayed paintings featuring iconic and heritage sites in Karachi such as the Mohatta Palace, Frere Street Station, Empress Market, and many more. Art lovers from across the country attended the exhibition, and were in absolute awe of Soomro’s exquisite watercolour paintings inspired by Karachi’s rich cultural heritage.

 

 

 

 

