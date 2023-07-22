Saturday, July 22, 2023
Huzaifa wins gold, Mahoor silver in Borneo Junior Open

STAFF REPORT
July 22, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistani young squash player Huzaifa Shahid won the gold medal while Mahnoor Ali claimed the bronze medal in the 7th Borneo Junior Open 2023 that concluded in Kuching, Malaysia. According to information made available here on Friday, total 401 players from across the world took part in Boys’ U-13 and Girls’ U-15 fixtures. The boy’s U13 final was won by Huzaifa Shahid, who outclassed Malaysia’s Lokkhesh 3-0 with the score being 11-3, 11-7, and 11-4 in mere 12 minutes. In Girls’ U-13, Mahnoor Ali thrashed Amber Chieng Shiao to claim the silver medal. She won 3-0 as the score was 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 (18 minutes). 

