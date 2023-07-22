ICCI, LCCI vow to abide by law on term of office bearers of trade bodies

ISLAMABAD-Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) on Friday vowed to abide by law on the term of office bearers of trade bodies.

Kashif Anwar, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), held a meeting with Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), during his visit to ICCI and discussed with him the matter of 2 years term for the office bearers of trade bodies determined by a new trade law. Rizwana Asif, President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Riffat Shaheen, President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sajjad Sarwar, President Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries, Tariq Khan Jadoon, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI, and Secretary General UBG and others were present on the occasion.

Kashif Anwar and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari discussed the key features of the new trade law and analyzed its various aspects. Kashif Anwar said that the new trade law has determined a 2 years term for the office bearers of trade bodies and trade bodies should abide by the law.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that a new trade law has increased the term for the office bearers of trade bodies from one year to 2 years and added that all chambers of commerce & industry of the country should take a united stand on this issue. It would promote unity among the business community of the entire country and help resolve their key issues with one voice. The business leaders were of the view that the one-year term for the office bearers of trade bodies was a short period to perform effectively and deliver for the business community while the 2 years term would provide them ample time to work for the welfare of the business community and facilitate them in business development that would ultimately help improve the economic growth of the country.

Kashif Anwar and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari also discussed the key issues being faced by the economy and resolved that both chambers would develop closer cooperation with each other and work jointly to resolve the key issues of the business community in order to promote business and economic interests of Pakistan.