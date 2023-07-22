IGP appreciates role of scholars in promoting peace, inter-faith harmony, unity among Muslims

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar, while appreciating the role of Ulema in promoting peace, inter-faith harmony, and unity among Muslims said that the Ulema who propagate peace are champions of character as well as speech. He said this while meeting the delegation of Ulema, and Scholars led by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e- Hilal Committee at the Central Police Office here on Friday. In a delegation led by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad eminent scholars from all the schools of thought visited the Central Police Office and met IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. During the meeting, IG Punjab said that the miscreants who are spreading hatred and anarchy on social media will be dealt with iron hands. He said that police focal persons have been appointed for coordination among stakeholders during Ashura Muharram. Control rooms have been established for the monitoring of security of Muharram programs in all regions and districts including CPO office. The IG Punjab said said that more than 125,000 police officers and personnel are on duty for the security of Majalis and processions across the province. He urged for cooperation with police regarding loudspeaker act and time restriction during Muharram programs. He Punjab further said that the police grows stronger with the support of Ulema-e-Karam and they are always there to cooperate with them. On this occasion, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir and AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi informed the scholars about the security arrangements of Punjab Police during Muharram. The Ulema praised the security arrangements of the police throughout the province including Lahore during Muharram.

The Chairman of the Central Ruete- Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that the Ulema will ensure all possible cooperation with the police, administration and security institutions for national security and defense. After the meeting, the IG Punjab also visited Martyrs and Ghazi Wall at the Central Police Office. The scholars placed flowers on the memorial and recited Fatiha to raise the ranks of the martyrs. The delegation of the scholars included Maulana Mufti Mubashir Ahmad, Maulana Zubair Ahmad Mir, Allama Kazim Raza Naqvi, Maulana Pir Masood Qasim Qasmi, Hafiz Asad Obaid, Allama Rashid Turabi, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah, Hafiz Khalid Hasan, Maulana Asif Akbar Qadri, Pir Usman Noori, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropari, Allama Shakeelur Rehman Nasir and Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi and others.