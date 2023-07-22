Imran found guilty in May 9 mayhem, anti-terrorism court told

LAHORE/FAISALABAD - A special prosecutor on Friday informed the Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) that Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was found guilty during investigation into six terrorism cases linked to May-9 vandalism.

Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah made the statement before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, who was hearing pre-arrest interim bail petitions of the PTI chairman in the cases. Imran Khan also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

The special prosecutor submitted that investigation had been completed from the PTI chairman in connection with the cases. He submitted that during investigation, the PTI chairman was found guilty. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petitions of the PTI chairman.

At this, the court sought further arguments from the parties, on the next date of hearing, August 8, and also extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman. The PTI chairman had been nominated in six cases, including the Jinnah House [corps commander’s house in Lahore] attack case, Askari Tower attack case, setting Shadman police station on fire and others.

Also, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday withdrew a stay order issued to Imran against coercive measures in May-9 cases, wherein he was not nominated. The single bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by the PTI chairman for consolidation of all cases of May- 9 riots against him. A junior counsel informed the court that senior counsel Sardar Latif Khosa was busy before the Apex court and requested to adjourn the proceedings. He also requested the court not to withdraw the stay order issued on the last hearing. However, the court adjourned further proceedings for an indefinite time but did not extend the stay order. On July 14, the LHC had stopped police from taking coercive measures against Imran Khan in May-9 cases, wherein he was not nominated. Meanwhile, Uzma Khan, sister for PTI chairman Imran Khan, on Friday appeared before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in an illegal land transfer case.

A spokesman of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) said that ACE police had registered a case against 9 accused including Uzman Khan on charge of getting 300 Kanals of state land transferred in her name in Chak No.7/2 and 11/2 of Tehsil Athara Hazara, Jhang, in 2019 and 2021 through bogus mutations. In this case, the JIT had summoned Uzma Khan for investigation. Hence, Uzma Khan appeared before the JIT at Regional Directorate ACE Faisalabad where Deputy Director Anti Corruption Legal Shehram Muzafar and Deputy Director Anti Corruption conducted inquiry, spokesman added.