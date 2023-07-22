IPP president calls for constructive politics

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has called for constructive and positive politics to take the country out of the present quagmire of problems. While talking to a party delegation in his office here, he stressed that no one should cross the line and behave with decency. Aleem Khan said that keeping in view the present circumstances it was collective responsibility of politicians to bring out the country from this deteriorating situation. “We need to move forward with the continuity of democratic traditions in the same way while National Security is our first most priority and the protection of institutions is the equal owned by every Pakistani”, he observed. Aleem Khan said that today’s youth needed to be given hope with faith and confidence to enable them contribute to the national development. “We have to give a chance to an elected Government with public trust”, he added. The participants of the delegation said in their discussion that the establishment of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party was a pleasant addition in the current political atmosphere as there was no doubt that the people were disappointed with the politics of the last five years. They maintained that the basic problems of the common man had not been solved while inflation and unemployment had increased tremendously. They congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on becoming the President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and expressed their full confidence in his leadership.