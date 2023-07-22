Islamabad Police Traffic Division issue 22,095 fine tickets to violators

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against traffic rule violators and issued 22,095 fine tickets to road users for not fastening seat belts and 15,854 for using mobile phones while driving during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad SSP Syed Mustafa Tanvir are performing duties on the main roads and boulevards of the city and taking stern action against the violators.

He said that a campaign is underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and citizens are also requested to follow the traffic rules in order to maintain a disciplined traffic system in the city.

He emphasized that Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to road users.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police are also ensuring strict legal action against other traffic rule violators as well. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but as a way to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people, he maintained.