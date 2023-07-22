Saturday, July 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Judge sets May 2024 date for Trump secret documents trial

Agencies
July 22, 2023
International

Miami-Donald Trump’s trial for mishandling top secret documents will begin in May of next year, the judge presiding over the case said Friday. US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the jury trial of the former president, the first ever to face criminal charges, to begin on May 20, 2024.
Prosecutors had asked for the trial to begin in December while Trump’s defense attorneys had requested that it be held after the November 2024 presidential election. The 77-year-old Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination and the trial will be held at the height of the primary campaign to select the party’s flag-bearer for the election.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1689915624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023