Karachi Intermediate Board chairman removed amidst ongoing exams

KARACHI-The Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK), Prof Dr Saeeduddin, was removed from his position prematurely while the intermediate examinations were in progress in Karachi.

The sudden decision to replace him has sparked controversy and raised concerns about its potential impact on the ongoing exams and their results. Dr Saeeduddin’s removal came at a critical time as thousands of students across Karachi were appearing for their class 11 examinations, and preparations for the class 12 results were underway. Amidst these crucial academic activities, he was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences a few days earlier. However, due to the ongoing examinations, he had not yet taken up the new position.

The responsibility of the Karachi Intermediate Board was handed over to Chairman Larkana Education Board, Dr Naseem Memon, for a tenure of two years. The Secretary of Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, Mureed Rahimoon reportedly made the decision after consultations with the Sindh Education Minister, Ismail Rahoo, and approval from him.

Critics have raised objections to the timing and manner of the Chairman’s replacement, expressing concerns about the potential effect on the ongoing examinations and their subsequent results. Adding to the concerns, the terms of the chairmen of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, and Sindh Technical boards have also expired, but new appointments to fill these positions have not been made so far. Moreover, the chairmen of the Sindh Technical Board Karachi and the Hyderabad Board are reportedly functioning without proper notifications.

Sources close to the matter have alleged that political pressure played a role in Dr Saeeduddin’s removal as the Karachi Intermediate Board Chairman. Additionally, sources said that he faced obstacles in becoming the Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, but eventually secured the position at the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences after going through a search committee process and clearing an interview conducted by President Arif Alvi.