NAB Lahore adopts Open Door Policy to resolve public issues

In pursuance of the directives from Chairman NAB, Lt. General (retd) Nazir Ahmed, NAB Lahore adheres to Open Door Policy (Khuli Katcheri) to address public grievances on fast track mechanism.

Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh presided the open hearing and cautiously listened to all complainants appeared in the open hearing and issued directives for restitution of losses.

According to the details, during his recent visit at NAB Lahore, Chairman NAB announced an Open Door Policy to make public approach more feasible in NAB for submitting their claims to carry out reprisal of involved culprits.

In compliance to the same, DG NAB Lahore chaired an open hearing, which was massively participated by the affectees of cheating public at large cases along with housing sector scams that included Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society, Lahore Motorway City, Formanites Housing Society, Abuzar Housing Society and Pak-Memon Scam etc. Scrutiny process has been initiated over all applications submitted in the the Open hearing and a quick action be embarked on the complaints, said DG NAB Lahore. He also showed his resolve to take unyielding actions against every corrupt element by utilizing all available resources.

DG NAB Lahore further stated that recoveries to the tune of billions have been made by NAB Lahore in the recent past, however; the regional Bureau is all set to rectify public grievances as priority. He announced that the open hearings be continued to held between 10am to 12pm on last Friday of every month in which he himself would listen to the complainants.

The affectees showed full satisfaction over the initiative of Chairman NAB and also admired DG NAB Lahore for his dedication for public servicing.