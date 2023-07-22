Saturday, July 22, 2023
Land dispute claims two lives in Nasirabad

Our Staff Reporter
July 22, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  As many as two people including a woman were killed over a land dispute in Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district. Police sources said on Friday that unknown armed men opened fire at an aged woman and her son after developing dispute between them on land issues at Village Maunder Gurshani area. As a result, a 40-year-old woman namely Jharki alias Chiria and her son, 17-year-old Shahban Gurshani died on the spot. On getting the information, the police team reached the site and shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigations.

