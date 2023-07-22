  M Waseem’s IBO title fight postponed

LAHORE - Pakistani boxing sensation Muhammad Waseem’s International Boxing Organization (IBO) Bantamweight world title fight against Philippines’s Donnie Nietes got postponed due to the former’s non-issuance of visa. According to information receive here, Waseem was denied a visa by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to an error, made by his team in the application process.

Waseem is currently in Scotland and was due to reach Dubai on Friday, where he was supposed to take on Nietes for the IBO Bantamweight title on July 22. However, the non-issuance of the visa barred Waseem from making it to Dubai in time.

It is important to note that following the error, Waseem himself applied for the Visa, which is likely to be processed after a month-long gap. Consequently, his title fight against Nietes was postponed until further notice.