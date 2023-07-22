Media can play effective role to overcome polio

Peshawar - Media can play a vital role in raising awareness to protect children from infectious crippling diseases like polio.

The efforts of the government and media in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have successfully removed obstacles to administering polio drops at the union council level.

However, the need for an awareness campaign remains crucial to present the region and Pakistan as polio-free nations.

During a meeting with local journalists at Peshawar Press Club, UNICEF’s provincial media coordinator, Shadab Younis, emphasized that despite a reduction in cases of refusal to vaccinate, continuous administration of polio drops to children below five years old is necessary. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio cases are still emerging.

Shadab urged media personnel to highlight the dangers of poliovirus in their articles, columns, and videos to encourage parental cooperation with vaccination teams.

The WHO representative, Shahid Khattak, pointed out that the virus may be transmitted from Afghanistan to the bordering areas of Pakistan, leading to new cases.

Peshawar Press Club’s President, Arshad Aziz Malik, stressed journalists’ responsibility to support anti-polio efforts, as polio not only threatens future generations but also damages the country’s international standing.

While only one case of polio was reported in Pakistan, environmental analysis indicated that the virus has not been eradicated. Thus, increased anti-polio campaigns are essential to combat this disease effectively.