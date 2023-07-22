Saturday, July 22, 2023
Minorities minister reviews development projects  

STAFF REPORT
July 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyan Chand Esrani chaired a meeting here Friday to review the ongoing development projects of his department. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Minority Affairs Department and various officers of the Department. The Secretary briefed the meeting about the progress of schemes at Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and Umarkot. While the concerned sub-engineers provided detailed information about the projects. The Minister directed the officials to perform their duty with honesty so that the problems of the masses can be solved in time.

STAFF REPORT

